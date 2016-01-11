Garde hoping for fruitful Villa transfer summit

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde says the club's hierarchy are aware of what is required in the January transfer window as the Frenchman seeks to steer his side off the bottom of the Premier League.

Garde's men are 11 points from safety - having not won since the opening weekend of the season - and were held 1-1 by League Two Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

That draw prompted angry exchanges between a section of Villa fans and captain Micah Richards at Adams Park, and senior officials are due to meet with owner Randy Lerner in New York on Monday with the club in somewhat of a crisis.

Amid links in recent weeks to the likes of Chelsea striker Loic Remy and Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy, Garde told reporters: "I knew about the meeting in New York. It was arranged a week before.

"They know exactly what I wish. They know the way I would like to change. They know the situation of the team.

"I knew it would be difficult but I love the club. I am very honest. To buy a player you have to work very hard. That's what I am trying to do."

Garde will be without Alan Hutton and Carlos Sanchez (both hamstring) for Tuesday's clash against Crystal Palace at Villa Park, although Richards is fit having been withdrawn late on in the draw at Wycombe due to a knock

"I repeat what I said after the game - I understand completely the frustration of the fans," Garde added.

"It's unfortunately not a new situation for Aston Villa. We have to find a solution to get through that.

"It's a question of pride to play better and work harder for the club."