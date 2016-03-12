Garde: We can emulate Leicester

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde said his love for football has not been diminished by his spell at the Premier League strugglers and believes his side could be the next Leicester City.

Garde is hoping his calm and considered approach will steer Villa clear of a first-ever relegation from the English top flight.

It is a big task, though, with Villa rooted to the bottom of the table, having won just three out of 29 games this season and being nine points off 17th-placed Sunderland.

"I love football. In life and in your football career, it's not only about good moments," he said.

"I have had some very good moments. In that time I knew that probably I would have more difficult moments.

"I try to stay the same. Sometimes in football you have good results but you know the next season or two seasons later you can be in a completely different situation.

"I had the same behaviour when I was more successful that I was now.

"It's all about keeping the faith and staying balanced - not to be too much disturbed by criticism or praise. This is the way I am."

And should he pull off the seemingly impossible, Garde said Villa could emulate the heroics of Leicester, who now lead the table after looking destined for the Championship at the same stage last season.

"If you look at Leicester's case last season, they started a run of seven wins, one draw and one defeat," he continued. "Why couldn't we do that?

"Yes we have just shown poor football at times in previous games. But in football you never know how things can go.

"I still strongly believe we can win many games before the end of the season."

Villa return to league action against second-placed Tottenham on Sunday.