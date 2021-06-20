Gareth is a great coach – England’s Phil Foden frustrated by Southgate critics

Phil Foden has told critics of Gareth Southgate that they are clueless as he hailed the England manager as a “great coach”.

Southgate’s selection and tactics have been scrutinised in the opening two games of Euro 2020, especially following Friday’s disappointing goalless draw at home to Scotland.

The Three Lions have been shot-shy, registering just three efforts on target across their two fixtures – including Raheem Sterling’s winner against Croatia.

Raheem Sterling scored England’s winner against Croatia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Despite the underwhelming start to the finals leading to criticism of Southgate, Foden has no time for those questioning the England boss.

“He is a great coach – working with him every day you get to see what he is like,” the Manchester City winger told talkSPORT.

“He always has the players’ backs and I believe that his tactics are great so all these negative people don’t know what they are talking about because Gareth is a great coach.

“I believe in my team-mates. I see us every day in training and how much the creative players create chances.

“I just feel like it is going to come in the next game and we are going to create more so I don’t see it as a concern at all.”

Foden enjoyed a fine campaign at City, scoring 16 goals and winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup as well as being named the young player of the season.

He has so far been unable to carry that form into the Euros but he rejected claims he is struggling to adapt between club and country tactics.

“We don’t play a massively different sort of way, it is a similar formation so I think I am doing alright,” he said.

“Obviously I can still do better but I believe I can just play for England like I play for my club so why not?

“I just want to try and be the best version of me. Try and bring my club form into the national team, I am still looking to improve my game for England and hopefully in the next game I can show what I can do.”

Phil Foden dyed his brown hair blond on the eve of the tournament (The FA)

Foden caught the eye ahead of the tournament when he arrived at St George’s Park with a new look, having dyed his hair blond.

He has since topped up his new colour and revealed he has the rest of the England squad down for a similar style if they go all the way this summer.

“Do you know what, I told the team that if we win it they have to get the same haircut as me and they all agreed,” he added.

“Hopefully if we win it you will see everyone with the same haircut, I think Romania did it so I would make everyone get the same haircut, which would be funny.”