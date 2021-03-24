Gareth Southgate calls for England to be ‘ruthless’ against San Marino

Gareth Southgate wants England to be “ruthless” when they face minnows San Marino in their opening World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Thursday.

The fixture conjures memories of Davide Gualtieri’s goal inside nine seconds against Graham Taylor’s side in November 1993. England went on to win the game 7-1, but failed to qualify for the World Cup in the United States.

Boss Southgate accepts his men will see plenty of possession against the lowest-ranked team in international football and must make the most of it.

San Marino (home) - March 25

Albania (away) - March 28

Poland (home) - March 31

“We should enjoy playing with the ball, but need to be ruthless with it,” he said at a pre-match press conference.

“To have the creativity to score goals we have got to be positive and say it is a game which we can enjoy.”

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will miss the match as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, but it is hoped he will be available for the fixtures against Albania and Poland.

The #ThreeLions are out at training, with 24 players involved.@MarcusRashford sits out to continue his rehabilitation, while @BukayoSaka87 is still with his club for further assessment on an on-going issue but it is hoped he will join up with the squad later this week. pic.twitter.com/W0dy1mtuzQ— England (@England) March 24, 2021 See more

Marcus Rashford has not trained with the rest of the squad as he continues to work indoors to rehabilitate a foot injury sustained in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against AC Milan in the Europa League last Thursday.

“They are doubtful,” Southgate said. “I would say Marcus (is) more doubtful than Bukayo at the moment, but we are going to assess them.

“Marcus has been very keen to be with us. He obviously wasn’t with us so much in the autumn.”