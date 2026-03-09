JULES BREACH: From the modern masterpiece of the Bernabeu to the muddy sidelines of the Tallaght Stadium - working at the best grounds in Europe is one highlights of being a sports broadcaster

TNT Sports presenter Jules Breach has worked at some of the best stadiums in Europe

From the swanky Bernabeu in Madrid to the proper cups of tea at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, what a difference 24 hours can make on a whistle-stop week away from home covering European football.

Visiting different cities and stadiums around the continent is one of the best parts of my job. Munich and Milan, Porto and Paris, every city is reflected in their stadiums and each venue offers something unique. The real beauty is that no two ever look or feel the same.

There’s always an extra bit of excitement going to a new stadium, and this seasonI got my first trip to Stade Velodrome in Marseille. I’d heard such good things, yet it was still much cooler than I expected. There’s a huge stairway from the busy street leading up to the entrance, which is covered in multicoloured graffiti. The surrounding area is gritty and has an edge to it, and when you get inside the ground it’s magnificent.

Marseille's Stade Velodrome has a painted staircase leading from the street to the stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek but imposing, the smooth curves of the roof frame the blue and white seats. The Marseille fans make it intimidating, chanting long before any players arrive. They also take their tifo game seriously, requesting broadcasting duties take place after their rehearsal to ensure it’s kept a surprise for maximum impact. And fair play, they were the best tifos I’ve ever seen.

One of my most underrated venues in Europe is the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, home of Sevilla. Nestled in amongst bustling tapas bars, the vibrant red and white building is eye-catching, and the gigantic, colourful mosaic on the outside wall is so unique. The open-air arena has charm, with red seats that contrast against the blue sky as the stadium bathes in sunlight. It not only looks amazing, but don’t underestimate the fans. When the club anthem plays, you can feel the stadium come to life, reflecting Seville’s culture and its vibrant, passionate people.

Covering the Champions League and Europa League for TNT Sports has given Jules Breach a front row seat at some of Europe's best stadiums (Image credit: Alamy)

Frankfurt’s Waldstadion has the wow factor. Situated in the middle of the woods, the dark, eerie walk adds to the drama when you arrive at this super modern arena with a huge square video screen hanging from the roof. The ultras create incredible noise. One of the most memorable atmospheres I’ve experienced came there when Eintracht beat West Ham to reach the Europa League final in 2022. They went on to win the trophy and their supporters will have been a big reason for that.

Elsewhere in Germany, I still remember being blown away the first time I saw Dortmund’s Yellow Wall in real life. Signal Iduna Park has some of the most passionate fans – and affordable beer! It’s industrial, not luxurious, but that’s what gives it an identity. It also has the biggest pick ’n’ mix stand I’ve ever seen. The fans are close to the pitch but separated by a fence, which adds atmosphere when they rattle it and throw beer from their seats. Playing within the cage-like arena must feel like an inferno– when Dortmund score, the fans erupt and a sea of yellow and black bounces.

Real Madrid's newly refurbished Bernabeu is one the most impressive stadiums in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then there’s the Bernabeu – a modern masterpiece. From the sleek design of its glossy facade to the 360-degree screen around the stadium’s interior, it’s stunning. The Madridistas know how to welcome their superstars too. Thousands of raucous fans line the streets to watch the team bus arrive, led to the stadium by a police escort.

Once inside, players walk through a corridor of trophies to the dressing room, which for the away side is an intimidating reminder of what they’re up against. The stadium is colossal. When closed, the retractable roof keeps the bellowing noise inside, echoing off each side of the arena. During my latest visit, on a cold December evening, I was wondering why I felt surprisingly warm, until I looked up to find the Bernabeu even has heaters on the ceilings that I could feel from the dugouts.

These are the luxuries you simply can’t get used to as a journalist at pitchside. Less than 24 hours after watching Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1, I was tip-toeing on muddy sidelines in the pouring rain at the Tallaght Stadium for Crystal Palace’s Conference League match with Irish side Shelbourne – much more what I’m used to.

There are still many stadiums I’m yet to tick off the bucket list, but I have no doubt there’ll be a surprise gem sneaking into my favourites soon enough.