When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time and how to watch

With one tie to go, the FA Cup fifth round concludes on Monday evening after delivering one of the biggest upsets of this season's competition at the weekend.
It was League One basement dwellers Port Vale who took the plaudits as they tore up the form book to see off Premier League Sunderland - who sit 56 league places above them - 1-0 at Vale Park to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for just the second time in their history and for the first time in 72 years
Championship side Southampton also saw off higher-league opposition with a 1-0 win at Fulham, while Arsenal were able to get past third-tier Mansfield 2-1 on Saturday.
How and when to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw
The fifth round will conclude with an all-Premier League east-versus-west London derby between West Ham United and Brentford on Monday evening, but not before the draw for the quarter-finals has taken place.
So when exactly is the draw and how can you watch it? FourFourTwo has all the details you need to know.
The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place on Monday, March 9 at the London Stadium, prior to the West Ham-Brentford tie.
Supporters will be able to watch the draw on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel from approximately 7.05pm, ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.
There will be eight balls in the pot, with just one either/or, and former England goalkeeper Joe Hart will be doing the draw, with Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist presenting the programme.
Here are the confirmed ball numbers:
- Southampton
- Port Vale
- Manchester City
- Leeds United
- Arsenal
- Liverpool
- Chelsea
- West Ham United or Brentford
The ties will be played around the weekend of Saturday, April 4, with the winners progressing to the Wembley semi-finals, which are scheduled in for the weekend of Saturday, April 25.
