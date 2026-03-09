Liverpool star Andrew Robertson reveals 'announcement' set, and addresses Tottenham talk

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has opened up on his Anfeld future following his aborted move to Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who scored a fine opening goal for the Reds in their 3-1 victory over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday evening, is into the final months of his contract at Liverpool and knows that his future will need to be resolved shortly.

Robertson emerged as a target for Spurs at the tail end of the January window, with Liverpool happy to listen to offers in a show of respect for the player who signed in 2017 and has made more than 350 appearances for the side.

Andy Robertson says Liverpool announcement will be coming soon

In the end, a move to north London did not materialise, with an injury to Joe Gomez potentially leaving Arne Slot short at the back, although Robertson insists it was his call to remain with the Premier League champions.

"There was obviously interest there - there were discussions had with both sets of clubs," Robertson said following the victory over Wolves. "But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made.

Robertson has turned out more than 350 times for the Reds since his 2017 move (Image credit: PA Images)

"I was never not committed. I've been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I'll be committed until I'm no longer needed. That's always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I've given this club everything.”

The Scotland skipper, who is preparing to lead his country at their first World Cup for 28 years this summer, is due to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, but has hinted that he is keen on extending his stay on Merseyside and that a decision will soon be made.

"It's been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training.

"Whatever was happening behind the scenes happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football."

Liverpool brought in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer, with the Hungarian moving ahead of Robertson in the Reds depth chart, but with 27 appearances across all competitions this season, plus Friday night’s sweetly hit goal from outside the box, Robertson is showing he still has plenty to offer Slot’s side and is keen for talks between him and the club to go under the radar.

Robertson is set to captain Scotland at the World Cup this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

"I've always said that [the talks] will stay between me and the club,” he added. “I don't think it will get played out in public. It is not one of them. I have got an amazing relationship with Richard Hughes and with Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards.

"I've had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club. They have helped make me who I am, so in that respect, we've had a fantastic relationship. I think out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house.

"When a decision is made, and we're getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys."