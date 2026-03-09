Newcastle United vs Barcelona referee escaped punishment for alleged kick out at player this season

Newcastle welcome Barcelona to St. James' Park for the second time this season, with the club's fans hoping the team fare better than Los Cules' last visit to the north east.

Anthony Gordon's late consolation gave Newcastle fans hope of salvaging a point during the league phase earlier in the campaign, but Marcus Rashford's brace was enough to hand the LaLiga side the spoils back in September.

The Magpies have progressed through the competition with greater consistency than they've managed in the Premier League, most recently seeing off Azerbaijan-based club Qarabag FK by a 9-3 aggregate scoreline in the play-off knockout round.

Newcastle vs Barcelona referee 'not guilty' of kicking out at player

Barcelona, meanwhile, finished in the top eight and advanced automatically to the Round of 16 and have the benefit of a home fixture in the second leg of this particular tie.

As Tyneside gears up for Newcastle's first proper Champions League knockout fixture, match officials for the game have been announced with Italian referee Marco Guida the man in the middle for this one.

Guida has officiated in Italy's top flight, Serie A, since 2010 and has been FIFA-listed since 2014, permitting him to take charge of international matches.

In November 2025, the Neapolitan official was involved in a controversial altercation with AC Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers during a game against Roma. Having awarded a penalty to Roma, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off a save which elicited an antagonistic celebration by Saelemaekers.

The Belgian celebrated passionately in Guida's direction and the official took steps towards the Belgian, bringing the pair close together. As Saelamaekers began to walk away, Guida appeared to trip the Milan winger by extending his right leg, in what was deemed by television pundits as a deliberate kick out at the player.

The Italian Referees Association (AIA) subsequently decided not to take disciplinary action against him.

Guida has officiated 23 matches this season, including one in the United Arab Emirates, showing 76 yellow cards, one red and awarding nine penalties.