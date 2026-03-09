How to watch West Ham United vs Brentford: Live streams, TV coverage of all-Premier League tie to conclude the FA Cup fifth round

Watch West Ham United vs Brentford today as Premier League rivals look to take a leap towards Wembley. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

West Ham United vs Brentford key information • Date: Monday, 9 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), ESPN Select (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get over 70% off NordVPN

Preceded by the quarter-final draw, the FA Cup fifth round will draw to a close with a London derby between east and west.

This fixture was played in the Premier League in October and the London Stadium was treated to a 2-0 Brentford win courtesy of goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham United vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch West Ham United vs Brentford from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. Using a VPN – or Virtual Private Network – means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Discovery+, ESPN+, Stan Sport

Watch West Ham United vs Brentford on TV in the UK

West Ham United vs Brentford will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 tonight and is the final game of the FA Cup fifth round.

TNT Sports subscribers will be also able to stream the game on the Discovery+ platform.

Watch the FA Cup and Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.

Watch West Ham United vs Brentford in the US

will be on ESPN in the United States and available to stream on ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription to ESPN Select costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 a year. The ESPN Unlimited package includes everything ESPN has to offer, while Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundles start at $19.99..

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in the States right now, you can still access your ESPN Select subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham United vs Brentford in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch West Ham United vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the FA Cup on Stan Sport Want every single FA Cup live stream in one place, plus the Premier League and Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

❗Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're not in Australia right now, you can still access your Stan Sport subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How they got here

West Ham United

Third round: West Ham 2-1 Queens Park Rangers (AET)

West Ham 2-1 Queens Park Rangers (AET) Fourth round: Burton Albion 0-1 West Ham (AET)

Brentford

Third round: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Brentford Fourth round: Macclesfield 0-1 Brentford

West Ham United vs Brentford: FA Cup fifth round preview

The Hammers have come a long way since that loss to Brentford in the autumn. Under Nuno Espirito Santo, a team who've been in the relegation zone for almost the entire season have become steady enough to give themselves a puncher's chance of survival.

With the two teams directly above them faltering badly, West Ham's reliable gathering of points has been enough to close the gap. Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are now both within immediate kicking distance.

It's hard to say how much of a priority the FA Cup will be in that situation. Manchester City and Aston Villa are West Ham's next league opponents and that could influence Nuno's decisions here, but winning is a great habit.

► How to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2025/26

Brentford also have bigger fish to fry. The FA Cup is a possible route into Europe for the Bees but it's not the only one. It might not even be the most likely one.

Keith Andrews has his team in seventh place in the Premier League table, a likely European spot, and four points behind Liverpool in sixth. They'll play the Reds at Anfield on the last day of the season.

At stake for Brentford here is a fifth appearance in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and the first since they reached the latter stages in 1989, equalling their best-ever performance in the competition.

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham United 2-2 Brentford

FourFourTwo is predicting that Brentford's on-paper superiority will cancel out home advantage, leaving the last tie of the round to be settled on spot kicks.