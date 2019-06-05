Gareth Southgate refuses to discuss team selection

England manager Gareth Southgate refused to confirm speculation that forward Raheem Sterling would captain the side on his 50th cap in the Nations League semi-final with Holland in Portugal.

Sterling had been rumoured to take the armband but Southgate refused to be drawn on his team selection or the captaincy.

Southgate told a press conference: “I don’t want to discuss the captaincy. Basically, Harry Kane is our captain. If Harry Kane doesn’t play I have a decision to make. At this moment in time, I’m not prepared to do that.”

Gareth Southgate said he did not want to do Ronald Koeman’s job for him by revealing his team (UEFA via Getty Images)

Southgate said that if he revealed Kane was not playing he would be giving away too much to opposite number Ronald Koeman ahead of the game in Guimaraes.

Southgate did say Jordan Henderson was the only doubt to make the game and added: “If I confirmed anything about the team other than Raheem playing I would be doing half of Ronald’s job for him.

“If I tell you Harry Kane’s playing tomorrow I’m giving Ronald half the team as well.”

Raheem Sterling is in line to win his 50th cap (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sterling revealed his pride at being on the verge of a 50th cap for England.

He said: “Growing up and watching a lot of England games you always had a dream to play for England but I never thought one day I would be able to say, if the manager picks me or not, that I would be in with a chance to make my 50th cap.

“It’s a massive achievement for me and it’s something that I will treasure for the rest of my life and so will my family.

“To my 17-year-old self, I would say just keep going, keep enjoying your football and keep learning. That’s the most important message really.”