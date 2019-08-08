Gary Holt says Livingston have set solid platform to build on

Livingston manager Gary Holt wants his team to build on the solid foundations they set in their Ladbrokes Premiership opener.

Five players made their league debuts as Livi drew 0-0 with Motherwell and Holt was encouraged to see the new recruits adopt the club’s fighting spirit.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone, Holt said: “It was pleasing to see how tired they were on Saturday after the game, how spent they were. We said to them that’s what we need.

“Anyone coming into this club, whether you’re from abroad, whether you’re from Scotland or down south, you need to put the hard graft in.

“Your qualities will stand out, you will get the chance in games to showcase your talents, but first and foremost you’ve got to battle and go toe to toe with your opposite number.

“To see that every single one of them put a shift in on Saturday was brilliant, and they will get a buzz from it, because there’s a nervous tension about it. It’s the first game of the season, it’s at home, a new environment.

“It was pleasing to put it to bed, a clean sheet, a good point. Yeah, we wanted three but it’s a good building block to start from. They have set a marker down to reach and then go and surpass every week.”