Gary Holt urges Livingston to focus on own game

Gary Holt has urged Livingston to concentrate on their own game and not be distracted by Hibernian’s troubles when the teams meet at Easter Road.

The hosts have not won in the league since the opening day of the season and slipped to second bottom in the Premiership table after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ross County.

It was the fourth time in a row, the capital side have taken the lead but been pegged back to take only a point.

Holt is convinced his team can add to Hibs’ woes but insists their focus has to be on their own performance and not their opponents.

The Lions played out a goalless stalemate with Hearts at the weekend, despite Aymen Souda’s red card four minutes after the interval and Holt wants to see another battling display on their trip to the east end of Edinburgh.

Holt, who will find out on Wednesday whether Souda has won a wrongful dismissal claim, said: “Hibs are so many games unbeaten, but it’s five draws. That shows you they can score goals – but it also shows they’ve got a wee bit of vulnerability in the team.

“We need to be guarded, we need to be on our toes. We know we can go there and compete, but it will take a monumental effort.

“We’ve got a great chance going there and if we produce the levels we have done recently I believe we’ll get chances within the game.

“But I want to be worried about how we’re performing and solely focused on how we can approach the game.”