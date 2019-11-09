Gary Holt wants a committed performance from Livingston against Rangers

Livingston manager Gary Holt insists all he will ask of his players against Rangers is to give it their all – even though he knows that might not be good enough.

The Lions have already pulled off a huge shock this season with a victory over champions Celtic last month, a first-ever win against the Hoops.

They defeated Rangers at the same juncture last term, but have suffered two defeats – in the cup and league – so far against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Rangers are riding the crest of a wave following this week’s Europa League victory over Porto and their progress to the Betfred Cup final.

And Holt acknowledges his players face an almighty task trying to take all three points in Sunday’s encounter with the Light Blues.

However, no matter the outcome at the end of the 90 minutes, he is adamant he will be satisfied if his players have given him 100 per cent effort.

He said: “I always got asked the question when I was playing, ‘did you give it your all?’ If the answer is yes then that’s all you can ask.

“If you still lose the game then sometimes that happens.

“I understand that, and players understand that. We all want to win games of football, but we’re not at a level where we’re going to win every week; we’re going to lose games.

“Yes, it’s horrible and it hurts and you don’t speak to people all weekend, but then you come into work on the Monday with a smile on your face ready to go again.”