Gattuso appointed Pisa coach

Former Italy international and World Cup winner Gennaro Gattuso has been appointed coach of third-tier outfit Pisa.

The job marks Gattuso's first since his resignation from OFI Crete in December last year and was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Gattuso, 37, has endured a difficult start to coaching, sacked by both Sion and Palermo after poor runs.

The Milan great, who represented Italy 73 times and was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning squad, will be presented to media on Friday.

Pisa announced the appointment via their website and said Luigi Riccio, David Biancalani, Matteo Levi Micheli and Massimo Innocenti were also part of the coaching staff.

Gattuso was linked to jobs at Rangers and Hamilton Academical before his Pisa appointment.