GCC Champions League: Saham v Al Shabab

UAE Pro League side Al Shabab have enjoyed a successful season on the domestic front - currently sitting third - and look set to qualify for next season's AFC Champions League.

Al Shabab - not to be confused with the Saudi club of the same name - are, like their namesakes, two-time winners of this competition, lifting the trophy in 1992 and 2011.

They cruised into the last four with a 4-0 victory over Al Kharaitiyat of Qatar, and meet a Saham side who were 3-1 winners over Bahrain's Busaiteen in the last eight.

The men from Oman have never reached the final of this competition and are aiming to become the first team from the country to claim the title since Fanja in 1989.

Both sides topped their groups, which should make for an intriguing battle at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex ahead of the return leg on May 13.