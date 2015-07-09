Genoa seal Figueiras loan swoop

Sevilla right-back Diogo Figueiras will spend the upcoming season on loan at Serie A club Genoa.

The 24-year-old has featured regularly for the UEFA Europa League winners since making the move from Pacos de Ferreira in 2013.

Yet to be capped by Portugal, Figueiras will move to Genoa on loan for the 2015-16 campaign, with the Italian club having an option to make the deal permanent.

Figueiras joins a side that finished sixth in the league last term, but were denied a UEFA licence to feature in the Europa League.