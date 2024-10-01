Dele Alli handed surprise opportunity amid Everton chance

Former England midfielder Dele Alli could be thrown a lifeline following the expiration of his contract at Everton this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after his deal at Goodison came to an end in June and has not played a competitive game for more than a year, with his last appearance coming in February 2023 during a loan spell with Turkish side Besiktas.

Alli continued to train with Everton during the summer and went on the Toffees’ pre-season tour to Ireland as he looked to earn a new deal, but that trail appears to have gone cold in recent weeks.

Dele Alli handed Serie A lifeline

However, the former Tottenham man’s next opportunity may have presented itself as the midfielder looks to get his career back on track.

According to Italian outlet Secolo XIX, Serie A side Genoa have sounded out Dele as a potential replacement for midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who suffered a serious ankle injury earlier this month.

Genoa’s interest in Dele comes after the club backed out of a move for another free agent, Antonio Candreva, with club directors said to be worried about dressing room harmony, if they moved for the former Inter and Lazio winger.

Dele would need to prove his fitness if the club were to move for him, but while question marks exist, the club remain interested in signing the 37-time England international, who was a key part of the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

A decline in form and fitness saw Dele’s career stall after his 2018 high point when Transfermarkt valued him at €100million,

The former MK Dons youth product opened up about some of the issues he had faced during an interview with Gary Neville last year, including a six-week stint in rehab following his Besiktas loan spell for sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it would be fantastic to see Dele playing regular football again, as it wasn’t so long ago he was one of Europe’s most promising midfield talents.

He would obviously need to prove his fitness if he was to become a regular in Serie A, but he will no doubt have the support of plenty within the game, as evidenced by the backing that Everton have shown him in recent months.