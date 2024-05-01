Tottenham Hotspur report: Serie A striker is another step closer to joining, following club president admission
Tottenham Hotspur look to be making a move for a new forward this summer, with one club chief seemingly welcoming the deal
Tottenham Hotspur are actually four goals better off than they were at this stage last year, thanks in no small part to a new, more attack-minded style of play under Ange Postecoglou.
But adding a new striker to compete with Richarlison is on the agenda for this summer, as it would allow top scorer Son Heung-Min to be redeployed to contribute goals from other roles, as he did when Kane was still at the club. The South Korea international has spent most of this season up front, scoring 16 Premier League goals, while Richarlison has chipped in with ten goals.
Last season, Son added ten league goals to Kane’s 30 before the striker made a summer move to Bayern Munich. Now, one Serie A star has been touted.
Genoa would not stand in way of Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson's transfer ambitions
Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo admits that 14-goal forward Albert Gudmundsson may have outgrown the club amid reported transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
The Icelandic international sits joint-third in the Serie A goalscorer chart this season with 14 goals, level with Napoli’s in-demand Victor Osimhen and behind only Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.
That’s despite Genoa sitting in the bottom half of the table, down in 12th, going into the final four games of the season, with Gudmunsson’s goals accounting for over a third (37%) of the strikes generated by the entire side (38) this season.
That has supposedly put Tottenham on alert for Gudmundsson’s services having missed Harry Kane’s output as the side’s spearhead this season.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
As passed on by Sport Witness, club president Zangrillo told Radio Sportiva: “He's a young, serious lad who wants to cultivate ambitions that we are not able to guarantee at the moment. There is no denying it.
“He has a national and international market. It is correct that both parties make evaluations, what matters is the final result."
Inter are also credited with an interest in Gudmundsson, but Zangrillo would not be drawn on whether an extended stay in Italy or whether a move abroad may instead be on the cards.
He said: “I don't deal with these things. We let the player dream and we leave open the possibility of operating correctly on the market.
“We have learned to love to our lads. We can make good operations and think that in a few years Albert will be able to say ‘if it weren't for Genoa I wouldn't be here’.”
More Tottenham stories
Harry Kane could have joined Real Madrid in the summer were it not for one man's intervention, while the former Spurs forward had to laugh with Jude Bellingham following a bit of cheekiness during Real's clash with Bayern Munich.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.