Tottenham Hotspur report: Serie A striker is another step closer to joining, following club president admission

Tottenham Hotspur look to be making a move for a new forward this summer, with one club chief seemingly welcoming the deal

Tottenham Hotspur are actually four goals better off than they were at this stage last year, thanks in no small part to a new, more attack-minded style of play under Ange Postecoglou.

But adding a new striker to compete with Richarlison is on the agenda for this summer, as it would allow top scorer Son Heung-Min to be redeployed to contribute goals from other roles, as he did when Kane was still at the club. The South Korea international has spent most of this season up front, scoring 16 Premier League goals, while Richarlison has chipped in with ten goals.

