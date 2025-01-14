Coppa Italia winners
From its inauguration in 1922 to the present day, a look at the winners of the Coppa Italia...
The Coppa Italia was inaugurated in 1922, but the cup competition did not take place again until the 1935/36 season due to organisational difficulties.
Interrupted again by World War II, the Coppa was halted again after the 1942/43 campaign and did not resume until 1958.
Played annually ever since, the Coppa celebrated its centenary in 2022 and has been won by 16 different clubs in total.
From 1922 to the present day, a look at the winners and most successful sides in Italy's national cup competition...
Vicenza
Vicenza overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg with a 3-0 win over Napoli in the second match to claim the Coppa Italia in May 1997.
Extra time was needed with Vicenza 1-0 up after 90 minutes, but late goals from Maurizio Rossi and Alessandro Iannuzzi sealed victory just when penalties looked likely. The triumph remains Venezia's only major honour.
Atalanta
Before Atalanta's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024, the Bergamo club's only major honour was the Coppa Italia in 1963.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Former Italian international Angelo Domenghini hit a hat-trick as Atalanta beat Torino 3-1 at San Siro to claim the trophy in June 1963. Also beaten in five finals, Atalanta most recently lost out to Juventus in the 2024 showpiece.
Venezia
Venezia beat Roma over two legs to win the Coppa Italia in 1941, a trophy which remains the Venice club's only major honour.
After coming back from three goals down in Rome to earn a 3-3 draw in the first leg, Venezia won the second match 1-0 at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo to take the trophy 4-3 on aggregate.
Genoa
Genoa were the third club to win the Coppa Italia, taking the trophy in 1937 thanks to a 1-0 win over Roma in the final, which was played in Florence.
In the 1940 final, Genoa were runners-up to Fiorentina, losing by the same scoreline in Florence. Founded in 1893, Genoa are also nine-time Italian champions, although the last of those titles was won in 1924.
Vado
Founded in 1913, Vado Football Club 1913 were the winners of the inaugural Coppa Italia, beating Udinese 1-0 after extra time in the final in July 1922.
In 1972, Vado played a friendly against Udinese to mark the 70th anniversary of that win and the club were handed a replica of the original trophy after the original was seized "for the national cause" and melted down by Benito Mussolini's fascist dictatorship in 1935.
Bologna
Bologna are two-time winners of the Coppa Italia, with both of those victories coming in the early 1970s.
The Rossoblù came out on top in a four-team final group stage in 1970, finishing ahead of Torino, Cagliari and Varese thanks to four wins in six games against those teams. And four years later, the Emilia-Romagna club beat Palermo on penalties to take the trophy again after a 1-1 draw in Rome.
Parma
Three-time winners of the Coppa Italia, Parma took the trophy in 1992, 1999 and again in 2002.
The Gialloblu beat Juventus 2-1 over two legs in the first of those triumphs, before overcoming both Fiorentina and Juve again on away goals in 1999 and 2002, respectively. Parma were also beaten finalists in 1995 and 2001.
Sampdoria
One of Italy's most successful sides in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Sampdoria won the Coppa Italia four times between 1985 and 1994.
Champions in 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1994, the Genoa-based club also reached the final in 1986, 1991 and most recently, losing out to Lazio on penalties in 2009.
AC Milan
Italy's most successful side in the European Cup, AC Milan have not fared quite so well in the nation's domestic cup competition.
Five-time winners overall, Milan have not taken the title since a 6-3 aggregate success against Roma in 2003, with Carlo Ancelotti in charge. All four of the club's previous wins came between 1967 and 1973. The Rossoneri have appeared in 14 finals, though, most recently losing out to Juventus in 2016 and 2018.
Torino
Torino were the second club to win the Coppa Italia, taking the title in 1936 thanks to a 5-1 victory over Alessandria in the final.
The Turin-based club have gone on to win the competition a further four times, but the last of those triumphs came in 1993, with the Maroons edging out Roma on away goals after a 5-5 aggregate score in the two games. Torino have also lost in eight finals, with four of those in the 1980s.
Napoli
Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a 0-0 draw behind closed doors in Rome due to Covid-19 restrictions in June 2020 to win the Coppa Italia for a sixth time.
Fans defied social distancing rules to celebrate in their thousands on the streets of Naples. Previously, the Blues won the competition in 1962, 1976, 1987, 2012 and 2014, as well as finishing as runners-up on four occasions.
Fiorentina
Fiorentina first won the Coppa Italia in 1940 and the Florence club have gone on to add another five titles over the years.
The last of those arrived in 2001, with Roberto Mancini in charge, as Fiorentina beat Parma 2-1 over two legs to take the trophy. La Viola have also finished as runners-up on five occasions, most recently to Inter in 2023.
Lazio
Seven-time winners of the Coppa Italia, Lazio's last triumph in the cup competition came in 2019, with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.
The Rome-based club also won titles in 1958, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2013, as well as finishing as runners-up in 1961, 2015 and 2017.
Inter
Inter first won the Coppa Italia way back in 1939, but the Nerazzurri had to wait almost 40 years for their second title, which came in 1978.
Back-to-back winners on three occasions since, Inter lifted the trophy in 2005 and 2006, in 2010 and 2011, and in 2022 and 2023. Their 2010 win was part of a treble and in total, the Milan club had won nine times by 2023, with 15 appearances in the final overall.
Roma
Roma first won the Coppa Italia in 1964 and the Giallorossi have gone on to claim the title nine times in total.
Winners for four years in a row between 2005 and 2008, Roma have appeared in 17 finals overall, losing out to Inter in 2010 and to fierce rivals Lazio three years later.
Juventus
Coppa Italia winners for the first time in 1938, Juventus won the cup competition again in 1942 and added two more titles in 1959 and 1960.
Champions for four years in a row between 2015 and 2019, Juve's win over Atalanta in the 2024 final saw the Bianconeri claim the trophy for a 15th time, with a further seven appearances in the final. No other club comes close.
Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.