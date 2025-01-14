Coppa Italia winners

The Coppa Italia was inaugurated in 1922, but the cup competition did not take place again until the 1935/36 season due to organisational difficulties.

Interrupted again by World War II, the Coppa was halted again after the 1942/43 campaign and did not resume until 1958.

Played annually ever since, the Coppa celebrated its centenary in 2022 and has been won by 16 different clubs in total.

From 1922 to the present day, a look at the winners and most successful sides in Italy's national cup competition...

Vicenza

Vicenza players celebrate their Coppa Italia final win over Napoli in May 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vicenza overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg with a 3-0 win over Napoli in the second match to claim the Coppa Italia in May 1997.

Extra time was needed with Vicenza 1-0 up after 90 minutes, but late goals from Maurizio Rossi and Alessandro Iannuzzi sealed victory just when penalties looked likely.

Atalanta

Atalanta's players and staff celebrate the club's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in a bus parade through Bergamo in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Atalanta's Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in May 2024, the Bergamo club's only major honour was the Coppa Italia in 1963.

Former Italian international Angelo Domenghini hit a hat-trick as Atalanta beat Torino 3-1 at San Siro to claim the trophy in June 1963. Also beaten in five finals, Atalanta most recently lost out to Juventus in the 2024 showpiece.

Venezia

General view of Venezia's Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo in September 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Venezia beat Roma over two legs to win the Coppa Italia in 1941, a trophy which remains the Venice club's only major honour.

After coming back from three goals down in Rome to earn a 3-3 draw in the first leg, Venezia won the second match 1-0 at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo to take the trophy 4-3 on aggregate.

Genoa

Genoa fans unfurl a tifo ahead of a Europa League match against Odense in August 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Genoa were the third club to win the Coppa Italia, taking the trophy in 1937 thanks to a 1-0 win over Roma in the final, which was played in Florence.

In the 1940 final, Genoa were runners-up to Fiorentina, losing by the same scoreline in Florence. Founded in 1893, Genoa are also nine-time Italian champions, although the last of those titles was won in 1924.

Vado

Football at a military camp in Italy, circa 1920. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founded in 1913, Vado Football Club 1913 were the winners of the inaugural Coppa Italia, beating Udinese 1-0 after extra time in the final in July 1922.

In 1972, Vado played a friendly against Udinese to mark the 70th anniversary of that win and the club were handed a replica of the original trophy after the original was seized "for the national cause" and melted down by Benito Mussolini's fascist dictatorship in 1935.

Bologna

Bologna in action against Cagliari in the 1972/73 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bologna are two-time winners of the Coppa Italia, with both of those victories coming in the early 1970s.

The Rossoblù came out on top in a four-team final group stage in 1970, finishing ahead of Torino, Cagliari and Varese thanks to four wins in six games against those teams. And four years later, the Emilia-Romagna club beat Palermo on penalties to take the trophy again after a 1-1 draw in Rome.

Parma

Parma players celebrate after winning the Coppa Italia in May 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time winners of the Coppa Italia, Parma took the trophy in 1992, 1999 and again in 2002.

The Gialloblu beat Juventus 2-1 over two legs in the first of those triumphs, before overcoming both Fiorentina and Juve again on away goals in 1999 and 2002, respectively. Parma were also beaten finalists in 1995 and 2001.

Sampdoria

Attilio Lombardo and Ruud Gullit celebrate Sampdoria's Coppa Italia final second leg win over Ancona in April 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of Italy's most successful sides in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Sampdoria won the Coppa Italia four times between 1985 and 1994.

Champions in 1985, 1988, 1989 and 1994, the Genoa-based club also reached the final in 1986, 1991 and most recently, losing out to Lazio on penalties in 2009.

AC Milan

AC Milan players and coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrate the club's Coppa Italia final win over Roma in May 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy's most successful side in the European Cup, AC Milan have not fared quite so well in the nation's domestic cup competition.

Five-time winners overall, Milan have not taken the title since a 6-3 aggregate success against Roma in 2003, with Carlo Ancelotti in charge. All four of the club's previous wins came between 1967 and 1973. The Rossoneri have appeared in 14 finals, though, most recently losing out to Juventus in 2016 and 2018.

Torino

Torino fans during a derby against Juventus in April 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Torino were the second club to win the Coppa Italia, taking the title in 1936 thanks to a 5-1 victory over Alessandria in the final.

The Turin-based club have gone on to win the competition a further four times, but the last of those triumphs came in 1993, with the Maroons edging out Roma on away goals after a 5-5 aggregate score in the two games. Torino have also lost in eight finals, with four of those in the 1980s.

Napoli

Napoli players celebrate their Coppa Italia final win over Juventus on penalties in June 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli beat Juventus on penalties after a 0-0 draw behind closed doors in Rome due to Covid-19 restrictions in June 2020 to win the Coppa Italia for a sixth time.

Fans defied social distancing rules to celebrate in their thousands on the streets of Naples. Previously, the Blues won the competition in 1962, 1976, 1987, 2012 and 2014, as well as finishing as runners-up on four occasions.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina coach Roberto Mancini celebrates the club's Coppa Italia final win over Parma in June 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiorentina first won the Coppa Italia in 1940 and the Florence club have gone on to add another five titles over the years.

The last of those arrived in 2001, with Roberto Mancini in charge, as Fiorentina beat Parma 2-1 over two legs to take the trophy. La Viola have also finished as runners-up on five occasions, most recently to Inter in 2023.

Lazio

Lazio players and coach Simone Inzaghi celebrate victory over Atalanta in the 2019 Coppa Italia final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time winners of the Coppa Italia, Lazio's last triumph in the cup competition came in 2019, with a 2-0 victory over Atalanta.

The Rome-based club also won titles in 1958, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2013, as well as finishing as runners-up in 1961, 2015 and 2017.

Inter

Inter players celebrate their Coppa Italia final win over Juventus in May 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter first won the Coppa Italia way back in 1939, but the Nerazzurri had to wait almost 40 years for their second title, which came in 1978.

Back-to-back winners on three occasions since, Inter lifted the trophy in 2005 and 2006, in 2010 and 2011, and in 2022 and 2023. Their 2010 win was part of a treble and in total, the Milan club had won nine times by 2023, with 15 appearances in the final overall.

Roma

Roma captain Francesco Totti celebrates with the Coppa Italia trophy with his team-mates after victory in the final against Inter in May 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roma first won the Coppa Italia in 1964 and the Giallorossi have gone on to claim the title nine times in total.

Winners for four years in a row between 2005 and 2008, Roma have appeared in 17 finals overall, losing out to Inter in 2010 and to fierce rivals Lazio three years later.

Juventus

Juventus players celebrate their Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Coppa Italia winners for the first time in 1938, Juventus won the cup competition again in 1942 and added two more titles in 1959 and 1960.

Champions for four years in a row between 2015 and 2019, Juve's win over Atalanta in the 2024 final saw the Bianconeri claim the trophy for a 15th time, with a further seven appearances in the final. No other club comes close.