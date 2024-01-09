Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement for new defender: report

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement on a new defender.

The Lilywhites have been plagued by injuries so far this season, with the busy schedule taking its toll on plenty of Premier League clubs. Defenders Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies are all currently sidelined for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Keen to bolster their ranks as Spurs chase down a Champions League place this season, it has been reported that the club has now reached an agreement with Genoa for Radu Dragusin to complete his move to north London this month.

Radu Dragusin is Tottenham-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, as he reported via X earlier today that Tottenham had sent a proposal worth €25m (£21.4m) as a fixed fee, with an additional €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons. Sky Germany have since confirmed the agreement being reached.

It also appears that defender Djed Spence will head the other way as part of the deal, on a temporary basis until the end of the season, after recently returning from his previous spell with Championship side Leeds United.

The 21-year-old has already featured heavily for the Red and Blues in the Italian top flight this season, with Alberto Gilardino’s side currently 12th in the standings after 19 games played.

Djed Spence is to be used as a makeweight in the Dragusin deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

He has also scored twice already this term, netting against both Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, amplifying his attacking prowess, as well as his assured defensive capabilities.

Capped 12 times at international level too with Romania, the former Juventus defender will hope to provide further defensive cover for a Tottenham side that recently progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup, after their narrow 1-0 win over Burnley.

Postecoglou’s side return to action in the Premier League against Manchester United on Sunday at Old Trafford, bidding to further bolster their hopes of a top-four finish this season.

