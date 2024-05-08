Tottenham Hotspur closing in on a replacement for Harry Kane - in an ingenious bargain deal: report

Tottenham Hotspur's move for their long-awaited Harry Kane replacement could hinge on a genius bit of transfer trickery.

That's according to one former Lilywhite, who has backed Daniel Levy to pull off a customary piece of brilliance in order to sign a star linked with the club. Tottenham are in need of goals, too, with Ange Postecoglou's side having dropped off in recent times.

It wouldn't be Levy's first piece of transfer window genius, now would it?

Could Tottenham perform the deal of the summer to bring in a No.9?

Former Tottenham star Alan Hutton has tipped Spurs to pull off a clever move (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swap deals never happen, but that doesn’t stop us all from pretending they do because they’re fun – and Daniel Levy is apparently no different, at least according to Alan Hutton.

The one-time Tottenham Hotspur full-back believes that his former club are considering offering Djed Spence as (and you know what word is coming next, so get ready to cheer it like a comedy catchphrase) a makeweight in a deal to bring Albert Gudmundsson to the Premier League.

The Genoa forward has reportedly attracted interest from across Europe after what amounts to a stellar season in front on goal for a bottom-half Serie A side, bagging 14 times in 32 league appearances.

Albert Gudmundsson is a huge target for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo said last week that his club would not stand in Gudmunsson’s way if a suitable offer comes along for his services – and according to Hutton, Spurs consider a pounds-and-Spence offer to be fitting.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spence has spent the second half of this season at Genoa after injury hampered his opportunities in an earlier loan spell at Leeds United.

Hutton told Tottenham News: “It’s going to be down to the manager I would have thought. I think Ange Postecoglou will have a big say on it and how he sees Djed Spence’s future moving forward at the club. It’s been a difficult one for him, we’ve spoken about it many times and I do actually like him as a player.

Djed Spence's career hasn't got going at Tottenham (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

“I’m not sure [Spence] can play in that position as an attacking full-back going into the number 10 role but the manager will know for sure. If they’re looking for somebody else in a different position and they can use him to get that deal over the line, then I’m sure that’s something they’ll look at.

“Daniel Levy is very good when it comes to those sorts of deals and making things happen so I think there will be a lot on the table for them to look at and then decide what they’re going to do.”

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United failed with Harry Kane transfer last summer

In-demand Premier League defender set for huge transfer tussle this summer - and will cost £0

Tottenham to cash in on £60m man - as Ange Postecoglou targets squad rebuild: report