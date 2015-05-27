Gerrard 'blown away' by Liverpool send-off

Steven Gerrard has been "blown away" by the send-off he was given by Liverpool supporters and reiterated his desire to return to the club in some capacity.

The long-serving Liverpool captain scored in his final appearance for his boyhoold club as they were hammered 6-1 by Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gerrard was given a rapturous reception in his Anfield swansong against Crystal Palace the previous weekend and is now set to finish his career with MLS champions LA Galaxy.

In a lengthy letter published in the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard said: "Liverpool Football Club has been such a massive part of my life since I was eight years old and I know how much I'm going to miss it.

"It's been an emotional time for my family and I with my final game at Anfield against Crystal Palace and then my last appearance away to Stoke City.

"But I've been blown away by the send-off I've been given by the supporters and I'd like to thank every one of you. It's been very humbling and it's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

"It's been an absolute privilege to represent this football club for so long."

The 34-year-old went on to state: "I'll be away for the next couple of years but this isn't the end of my long association with Liverpool FC. I've been a supporter all my life and that will continue.

"I hope to get the opportunity to come back and serve the club again one day. I feel that I can make a contribution in some role in the future.

"But today is all about looking back and saying thank-you to the fans for the magnificent support you have given me over the past two decades. You have helped me to fulfil my dreams over and over again and given me memories I wouldn't swap for anything."