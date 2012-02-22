Gerrard desperate to end wait for silverware

The Reds take on Cardiff City at Wembley in this season’s League Cup final hoping to secure the first trophy this season has to offer.

"Six years without a trophy for this football club isn't good enough," Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo.

"It's been too long and everyone knows that. It's time we delivered a trophy. Everyone knows the club has been through some tough times but we're moving forward now.

"We're all desperate to bring success back. It's what we're working so hard to achieve. I'm hoping this is just the beginning for us. It would be stupid to win the Carling Cup and then rest on our laurels. This is an important cup for us but there are other big prizes we want to strive for."

And the England international believes victory against the Championship outfit could prove a catalyst for further success at Anfield.

"I honestly believe winning this cup will be the catalyst for a successful period for the club. It will certainly give us the belief and confidence to deliver more," he said.

"That's what happened back in 2001. We picked up the League Cup and then went on win the treble. It gave us the confidence to go and win more trophies. Momentum builds and it gives everyone a taste of success.

"If we win on Sunday this group of players will experience what it's like to walk around a stadium full of your supporters going wild. That buzz and the tingles that gives you drives you on to want more.

ByBen McAleer