Gerrard enjoying 'buzz' of management

Steven Gerrard says winning as a manager is a "great buzz" but the Rangers boss is targeting titles.

Rangers sit third in the Scottish Premiership table, two points off leaders Celtic in a congested title race, after Sunday's 7-1 demolition of Motherwell.

Gerrard's men have been less consistent in Europe, though, surrendering the lead three times in a 4-3 Europa League loss away to Spartak Moscow last week.

But the Liverpool legend feels silverware is a realistic target for Rangers in his first season at the club - as well as the maiden campaign of his managerial career.

"Winning as a player is fantastic, winning as a manager now is a great buzz," Gerrard said in a Daily Mail interview.

"Losing? There is no difference in the hurt. Winning a trophy as a player? Now that's special, incredible.

"And I would love to be in a position where I experience that as a manager. That is what I want. I want to win a trophy - achieve something special."

Gerrard's hopes of securing the Scottish League Cup disappeared when Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Aberdeen in the semi-finals last month.

But the 38-year-old feels his background has given him a solid foundation for a coaching career that began in Liverpool's academy system.

"There's pressure," Gerrard said. "There's responsibility. But when I stopped playing, there was a void in my life.

"But I didn't see myself just having an easy, comfortable life. There's time for that. While I feel I can help players - and while there are still opportunities to have that buzz - I'm game for a challenge. I'll give it my best shot.

"It smacks you right in the face, the size of the job, when you have 25 fellas staring at you, waiting for every word that is going to come out of your mouth. Away from the cameras, it's candid and raw. I've never had any help in terms of public speaking.

"The only experience I have had is myself, as Liverpool captain, doing it off the cuff. I've never had any advice because I always wanted to be authentic and real.

"I don't want someone to change me into this spokesman with big words and try to kid people on. I'm a Scouser from a council estate. I never want to lose that because it's me.

"It's the reason I've gone on the journey as a player and it's the reason that I have ended up at Rangers."