Watch Burnley vs Brentford this Saturday with a posh seat in the Bob Lord Stand for just £60

Along with teenage striker Zian Flamming, Jaidon Anthony is Burnley's joint top scorer with six Premier League goals so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley vs Brentford match preview

While Burnley have found their recent return to the Premier League a difficult one, the Clarets' form has improved of late, and they stand 16th in the form table over the last six games.

Last time out, Burnley will have taken heart from a deserved 1-1 draw away to ten-man Chelsea, adding to their seven draws this season, which have included Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton, and Tottenham. The Clarets' last win was beating Crystal Palace 2-3 away, when they came back from 2-0 down, scoring three goals in just seven minutes.

Could Scott Parker inspire his team to climb to safety this season? Well, it's a big ask, but with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham joining West Ham in the relegation dogfight, Burnley could yet defy the odds.

Brentford forward Igor Thiago has 17 goals to his name this season, but he has found the back of the net harder to hit of late (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opponents Brentford will offer a stern test of Burnley's defiance though. Currently eighth in the table, the Bees have been impressive under Keith Andrews this season. They also have the league's second-highest top scorer within their ranks, with Igor Thiago finding the back of the net 17 times this season. Thiago has hit a relatively dry spell of late though, with his only goal in the last five games being a penalty in the victory against Newcastle.

Brentford's recent form has been patchy too, with three losses in their last six games. The Bees' last match saw them lose 0-2 at home to Brighton, but they will be keen to secure points on the road in their push for European football next season.

