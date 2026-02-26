Is Marc Cucurella injured? Chelsea left-back injury latest ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea will be keen to have Marc Cucurella back for their visit to Arsenal this weekend

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 9: Marc Cucurella of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge on March 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Cucurella has been missing since Chelsea's draw with Leeds United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella is a fitness concern for Chelsea heading into their away clash with Arsenal this week.

The Spain international has become a key cog in the Blues’ defence since his £60 million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022.

Is Marc Cucurella fit to face Arsenal?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Marc Cucurella of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brentford FC at Stamford Bridge on December 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to return to winning ways after two consecutive draws in the league (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, Cucurella has also missed his side’s 4-0 win against Hull City in the FA Cup and their agonising 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Blues could really use their strongest XI to get back to winning ways in the league, but they may need to wait a little while longer for Cucurella to be part of that.

Liam Rosenior coach of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between SSC Napoli and Chelsea FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 28, 2026 in Naples, Italy.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has provided an update on his left-back (Image credit: Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

“I can’t give an exact timeframe on Marc,” Liam Rosenior said in his pre-match press conference.

“He suffered a hamstring injury just before half-time in the Leeds game. It's a real shame because he's an outstanding player, and one of the best left-backs in the world.”

It therefore seems Chelsea will be without Cucurella a little while longer, but Rosenior is happy enough with his deputies.

“It’s a shame not to have Marc available but we have Jorrel [Hato] and we have Malo [Gusto] who can play on that side, so we have really good players that can cover,” Rosenior added.

“Of course, the sooner Marc gets back, the better.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Malo Gusto of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on January 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Malo Gusto covered for Cucurella in Chelsea's last league game (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the Spaniard’s second hamstring injury so far this season, being struck down with a similar issue around the festive period, which kept him out for two games.

Before that, he hadn’t been injured since undergoing ankle surgery in December 2023, which kept him out for around 10 weeks, his longest ever lay-off.

Cucurella has appeared 148 times for Chelsea since his 2022 signing, scoring nine goals and 12 assists.

He’s valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

