‘Jack Grealish isn’t worth £50m now, no chance, but I think there’s a price where Everton could get a deal done with Manchester City’ Former Toffees star reveals the fee he thinks his old club may end up paying for the winger this summer

Jack Grealish’s season has been cut short by a foot injury, but his performances for Everton may yet have been enough to earn him a permanent move to Merseyside.

After a difficult period at Manchester City, Grealish joined Everton on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign and impressed immediately, bagging four assists from his first two starts.

A stress fracture of the foot curtailed his season, but it’s been suggested that the Toffees may attempt to make the move permanent this summer.

Former Everton star pinpoints Grealish fee

Jack Grealish (Image credit: Everton)

Grealish’s loan deal was reported to include an option to buy at £50m, but former Everton winger Pat Nevin thinks a permanent transfer will not happen at that price.

“Not at £50m, absolutely no chance, not at Everton Football Club,” Nevin said. “The way they work, the way David Moyes works, that doesn’t happen.

Pat Nevin (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s brinkmanship. Everton would love him and they’d absolutely take him, but that’s not going to be his value. He’s 30 now, the other side of his peak. Very few players increase their value or even maintain that sort of value at that age, unless you’re scoring 30 goals a season.

“If it was in the region of £20m to 25m – and I’m not even saying that’s Jack’s value, that’s not the point – that’s where a deal could be done if you’re Everton and it might make sense.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There’s no sell-on value. There probably isn’t any sell-on value at all for Jack if he stays for two or three years, particularly as he’s had a number of injuries. It’s a tough one for Manchester City. They paid upwards of £100m.

“Could they do a deal? I wouldn’t be surprised. Who else can afford Jack’s wages? You’d need to really be in love with Jack to afford those wages and go towards £50m. How many clubs are going to be able to do that now for a player of that age who has had injuries? It’s not many.

“So Everton are, oddly enough, in a good bargaining position. Added to that, we all know Jack would like to go. So I wouldn’t write that deal off yet.”

Iliman Ndiaye (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with a move away from Everton after good performances, and Nevin isn’t surprised.

“I’ve been asked this many times before, even before the links,” he said. “I’ve said, why is no world-class club coming in for Ndiaye?

“People look at the highlights, the goals and the assists. I look at the overall play and the effect he can have, considering he gets a limited amount of possession in the final third. Skill-wise, he’s right up there. Absolutely right up there. His game awareness is very good as well. His creativity is through the roof.

“If he was playing for Manchester City or Chelsea, you’d be talking about him all day long. The guy’s brilliant. There’s not even a shadow of a doubt he’s good enough to play for one of those teams.

Pat Nevin in his Everton days (Image credit: Getty)

“Here’s the caveat: don’t go to Manchester City and then not get a game. Don’t do that. Don’t do what Jack Grealish did and go to Manchester City, suddenly moving from being a player who is free and can do what he likes, playing brilliantly, to being slightly in and out of the team over a number of seasons because there are other brilliant players there.

“Wherever he ends up, if he does leave Everton, I hope he gets a game every week and is not one of a rotated six. Even look at what’s happened to Eberechi Eze. He’s unbelievable. He’s an amazing player. But he goes to Arsenal and he’s in and out of the team. It’s a really difficult one.

“Ndiaye is good enough. If he doesn’t move and stays at Everton, that might be the best thing he could do. Even though he’s good enough to go to a higher level, will it make him happier in the long run? I’m not sure.”