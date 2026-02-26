Is Florian Wirtz injured? Liverpool injury latest as midfielder doubt raised

Florian Wirtz had to be withdrawn during the warm-up against Nottingham Forest

Florian Wirtz is one of Liverpool’s main injury worries heading into this weekend’s game against West Ham United.

The German signed for the Reds last summer for a whopping £116 million and did not have the easiest start to life in the Premier League.

However, signs are there that he’s settling in, notching a goal and assist against Newcastle United at the end of January, taking him to 12 goal involvements in all competitions so far this season.

Is Florian Wirtz fit to face West Ham United?

The German has 12 goal involvements in all competitions so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was looking to add to those numbers last weekend against Nottingham Forest, where he was named in the starting XI, but he was forced to pull out during the warm-up.

Naturally, that brought about fears that he could be facing a spell on the sidelines.

Arne Slot has grown to rely on his No.7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We don’t think it is very serious,” Arne Slot said after the game. “He felt his back too much during the warm-up to start. He wasn’t able to be 100 per cent or close to 100 per cent.

“So, we decided not to play him, but hope and expect him to be with us next week.”

Slot will be delighted he managed to get the job done without one of his star summer signings, albeit he had to wait until the seventh minute of stoppage-time for Alexis Mac Allister’s crucial intervention.

Thankfully, it seems to be good news for Wirtz, who has hinted on Instagram that he’ll be fit to play at the weekend.

The Liverpool boss is, however, likely to provide a further update in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Hammers’ visit.

Slot has not had the best luck with the fitness of his marquee summer buys, with Alexander Isak having fractured his leg in December.

He is alongside Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo in the treatment room.

Liverpool’s chance of retaining their title has long looked remote, but they still have Champions League football in their sights, currently sitting three points behind Manchester United in fourth, and level on points with Chelsea in fifth.

Wirtz is valued at €110m, according to Transfermarkt.