Gerrard: I changed my mind on penalty

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard admitted that he broke the golden rule of penalty-taking ahead of missing a potentially vital spot-kick in his side's 2-1 Premier League victory over QPR.

The former England skipper fluffed his lines from 12 yards in the 79th minute of Saturday's contest at Anfield, before duly making amends by heading home a late winner that keeps Liverpool's slim hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League place alive.

Philippe Coutinho had earlier given Brendan Rodgers' side a deserved first-half lead, only for the relegation-threatened visitors to level things up on 73 minutes courtesy of a fine volley from Leroy Fer.

A late red card to Nedum Onuoha, however, dealt a body blow to QPR's cause and, five minutes later, Gerrard swooped to claim his 11th goal of the season.

Former England captain Gerrard explained that his missed penalty was due to his own indecision.

"I changed my mind on the run-up and rule number one with penalties is that you don't change your mind," Gerrard told BBC Sport.

"Last time I changed my mind, I missed as well."

On his goal, he added: "I was happy with my header. It wasn't the best that I've scored that was my header in the [2005] Champions League Final.

"Overall, it was a good three points and we now have to stay strong until the end and keep pressure on the teams above us."

With Gerrard set to join LA Galaxy at the end of his Liverpool deal, his goal against QPR may well prove to be his last at Anfield.

But the midfielder was quick to point out that he should have one final opportunity to score on home turf when Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace on May 16th.

"We have one more game to go here at Anfield and I will do my best to get on the score sheet," he added. "If that is my last goal at Anfield then I will take it but I won't give up."