Gerrard: Settling in LA will be biggest challenge

The midfielder will head to MLS at the end of the current Premier League campaign after announcing last Friday that he would end his 26-year association with the Anfield club.

The move will see Gerrard play his football away from Liverpool for the first time in his career, and the 34-year-old is ready to embrace a new way of life.

"The biggest challenge will be settling in," he told the Galaxy website. "I've lived in Liverpool all my life. I'm a Scouser through and through, I love my city and I'm proud of my roots.

"But you only get one life and it's important to try different things, new experiences.

"It's also a big thing for my children as well, to take them out of their comfort zone and give them a life experience that will hopefully help them develop as humans.

"It's perfect timing for this new challenge and I'm really excited and looking forward to it."

Explaining the reasons why he chose the Galaxy, Gerrard added: "Their pursuing me was very aggressive.

"The talks I've had with them have been very positive.

"They basically told me what I wanted to hear, told me about the winning mentality at the club, told me what their aims and goals are for the future and it basically suited me at this stage in my career.

"I'll be going over there to hopefully win more medals and to finish my career over there.

"It's really exciting both on and off the pitch, but the most important thing is that I go there and it's a success on the pitch."