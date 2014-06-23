Gerrard urges Redknapp to name and shame

QPR manager Redknapp on Sunday claimed that several members of his Tottenham squad attempted to get out of playing for England when he was in charge at White Hart Lane.

The current crop of players have come in for criticism following their failure at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, but captain Gerrard stressed that a lack of commitment has not been their downfall.

The Liverpool skipper was intrigued by Redknapp’s revelations and called on the 67-year-old to reveal which players he claims were so keen to avoid representing their country.

He said: "I'll tell you what - I'd be interested to find out who those players are.

"If Harry is making a comment like that he should name them and embarrass them. No-one in this group wants to go home - no-one.

"Should Harry not name them? If he's not naming them I can't answer. If it's the case it’s disgusting.

"For me, if a player doesn't want to be here, he doesn't deserve to be here at a World Cup.

"In the two years I've been here (as captain), I’ve seen a greater interest in playing for England, so Harry's comments come as a bit of a surprise to me.

"Who? Name them. I don't know who he means. Five years ago? Ten years ago?"

England face Costa Rica in their final game of the World Cup at Estadio Mineirao on Tuesday.