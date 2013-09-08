Gervinho: Arsenal played me in wrong position

The Ivorian left the Emirates Stadium to join the Italian capital club last month, after scoring just 11 goals in 63 appearances in what proved to be a disappointing stint in the Premier League.

Gervinho - who joined Arsenal from Lille in 2011 - is hoping to resurrect his career at the Stadio Olimpico, but has been quick to stress that he could have performed better for Wenger's side if the Frenchman had deployed him as a central striker.

"I was not getting much time on the pitch and was in need of this time to improve and play my best football," Gervinho told The Sun.

"Wenger was not prepared to give it to me.

"Also my position on the wing was not what I was expecting and I wasn't happy with it."

Gervinho linked up with Wenger's side after impressing with his displays for Lille, with whom he won the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France in the 2010-11 season.

The 26-year-old thinks he would have been able to produce similar form for Arsenal had Wenger shown more faith in his abilities.

"It would have helped had he (Wenger) shown more confidence in me," he added.