Gervinho hopeful of Arsenal miracle in Munich

Arsene Wenger's side travel to the Allianz Arena trailing 3-1 from the first leg at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal need to score three goals against one of the meanest defences in Europe this season to have any chance of progression, and the Ivory Coast international says confidence is key.

He told the club's official website: "We scored at Emirates Stadium against them and you just never know, a miracle can happen. If we score early it will put them under pressure.

"We know it is not going to be an easy match. It is not easy to come back from 3-1 against Bayern Munich. They are one of the best teams in the world with good players all over the pitch, but we must remain confident.

"I still believe we can make it. I know it will be difficult, but I still believe in us. We are going through a tough period, but there is still a really good spirit with this group of players."

The runaway Bundesliga leaders will be without the injured Franck Ribery and suspended Bastian Schweinsteiger and Jerome Boateng for Wednesday's encounter.

Arsenal are still huge outsiders to reach the last eight, but Gervinho declared the team will not give up until the final whistle.

"This is a completely new match. We are only at half-time in this tie and we must go there with belief. The players will go and give absolutely everything. We have to believe in our talents.

"We will not give up. We just need to keep positive and give everything we have. We all know anything can happen in football."

By Sophie Bowen