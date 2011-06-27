Gervinho keen on Arsenal switch

The Ivorian has been continually linked with a move to Emirates Stadium, having bagged 18 goals last season as the French side secured the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger looks set to bolster his striking options during the transfer window, with Lille believed to be prepared to sell the 24-year-old for a fee in the region of £10.6 million.

However, club president Michel Seydoux has noted that while Gervinho is eager to make the move to the Gunners, a firm offer for the player is yet to be lodged.

"We know that Gervinho is keen on Arsenal,” he told RMC. “For the moment, there has been simple contact, but we have not received a concrete offer yet."

And although speculation linking the player with a move away from Ligue 1 remains rife, Seydoux said that Gervinho could yet remain at Lille next season and aid them in their Champions League campaign.

"Several clubs are interested in the player and some are keen to open negotiations,” he told France Soir.

“All options are still open though. He could even stay with us. Nothing has been closed yet."

By Andrew Kennedy