Get promoted, win the Premier League - De Laet shows off his haul

It's been quite a day for Ritchie De Laet - after clinching promotion from the Championship with Middlesbrough, the defender raced to the King Power Stadium to join parent club Leicester City's Premier League trophy celebrations.

Having made 12 appearances for Claudio Ranieri's side before heading to the Riverside Stadium on loan, De Laet was eligible to collect a league winner's medal.

De Laet had already been adorned with some desirable new neckwear following his exploits with Boro, who drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion to secure second place behind Burnley, and was keen to show off his impressive haul at the end of a busy day that also saw Leicester beat Everton 3-1.

Not a bad day May 7, 2016

De Laet made 10 appearances for Middlesbrough during his loan spell but was an unused substitute against Brighton.