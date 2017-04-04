Ghana reappoint Appiah as coach

Kwesi Appiah has been appointed as Ghana head coach for a second time.

The 56-year-old was handed a two-year contract with the Black Stars on Tuesday ahead of returning to the job from May 1.

Appiah originally led Ghana between April 2012 and September 2014, finishing fourth at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil before crashing out in the group stage.

The Black Stars had been without a permanent coach since Avram Grant departed in the aftermath of another fourth-placed finish at AFCON, with Maxwell Konadu stepping in as caretaker.

Ghana are currently five points off the pace in Group E of the CAF section of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.