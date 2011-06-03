Ghana triumphant on Essien return

The Chelsea midfielder, back for the first time since the 2010 finals after ending a self-imposed exile, set up an early chance with a rasping shot that the visiting goalkeeper spilled.

Ghana struck two quickfire goals midway through the second half thanks to Isaac Vorsah and Prince Tagoe.

Matt Moussilou took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Richard Kingson to pull a goal back for Congo with 15 minutes left but Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu made it 3-1 to Ghana with a long-range shot.

Leaders Ghana have 10 points from four games in Group I followed by Sudan on seven. Second from bottom Congo, who have three points, can no longer qualify.

Sudan visit Swaziland on Sunday.