Ghana v Canada: Hoilett desperate for international debut

Junior Hoilett is eagerly anticipating Canada's international friendly with Ghana in Washington, D.C. as he looks to represent his country of birth for the first time.

The 25-year-old had been pursued by the Canadian Soccer Association (CSA) for years, but had not made a decision about his international future until he decided to play for Canada last month.

Hoilett is hopeful of taking Canadian football to another level and is desperate to prove his worth when they take on Canada on Tuesday.

"I'm happy, excited, and I can't wait to make my debut for the national team, show the fans what I can do," Hoilett told CanadaSoccerTV.

"[Canada head coach] Benito [Floro] sat down and we had a discussion, he showed me the role he wants me to play to help the team achieve bigger things and win games.

"We’ve got some tough matches coming up, some very important matches, and I just want to get out there and play.

"Like I said, I can’t wait to play, put on the Canada jersey for the first time, and help the team achieve better things and progress as a nation."

The QPR man is not the only new face in the Canada squad, however, as Wandrille Lefevre, Fraser Aird, Kianz Froese, Charlie Trafford and Marco Bustos could all make their debut, too.

Head coach Floro will be without the likes of David Edgar and Kyle Bekker, though, who are both unavailable due to injury.

Ghana, meanwhile, have also included a number of debutants in their squad for the match versus Canada.

USA-based midfielders Lloyd Sam and Kwadwo Poku get their first international call-ups after excelling in MLS this season, while Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Gideon Baah are also named in the Black Stars squad for the first time.

However, captain Asamoah Gyan has been forced to withdraw due to injury, while Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew are also unavailable.

The Ghanaians will feel confident of getting a good result, though, even without a handful of star performers.

Avram Grant's men have won their last four games, scoring 12 goals and conceding three times in the process.