Gibbs-White ready to make England step up, says Boothroyd

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White could gatecrash Euro 2019 with England Under-21s.

The 19-year-old just missed out on a first call-up in March but is in contention for the Young Lions’ campaign in Italy and San Marino this summer.

This month he was involved in the Under-19s’ failed bid to reach their European Championships in Armenia.

The Under-21s play France, Romania and Croatia in Group C in June and boss Aidy Boothroyd admitted Gibbs-White could make a late case for his squad.

“Absolutely, if he keeps doing what he’s doing,” he told Press Association Sport.

“It was felt for this trip he would be better with the Under-19s but straight after he comes right into the reckoning with us.

“He was really close and he was close enough that I went to Wolves and had dinner with Nuno (Espirito Santo, Wolves manager) and had a good chat with him and his coaches.

“After I had a chat with Morgan, just to see where he’s at, to explain where he is in my thinking and how much we think of him.”

Gibbs-White has made 49 appearances for Wolves since his debut in 2017 and has played 21 times in the Premier League this term, starting four games.

Wolves are seventh in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley and face Watford in the FA Cup semi-final next month.

Boothroyd added: “He’s got a big smile on his face, he is going to learn plenty in that environment. It’s a really good place for him right now.

“He’s not playing every single week but he is around players who are seventh in the Premier League.

“They are having a great season and when I went there I really liked what I saw. It’s a really good environment and you can see why they are doing well.”