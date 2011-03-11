Gibson praise for skipper Vidic

The Serbian centre-back assumed the role of club captain from the recently retired Gary Neville during the summer.

It was widely considered that the current England captain, Rio Ferdinand, would take the armband, but Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson opted for Vidic due to the likelihood he would be able to play more consistently than his defensive partner.

Vidic has been stepping up to the mark and fulfilling Ferguson’s trust in him, with the 29-year-old leading his side on an unbeaten run in the Premier League until the start of February prior to away defeats to Wolves, Chelsea and Liverpool.

And Gibson has revealed how Vidic has thrived in his role as captain, stating that the Serbian has managed to satisfy the nice and nasty aspects of the job.

“He’s a good captain. Everyone gets on well with him and he’s a good leader," he told Sport.co.uk.

"He’s a nice man but when he wants to, when he has to, he can give someone a dressing down.”

Vidic is likely to return to the Manchester United lineup for his side’s clash with Arsenal in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

By Killian Woods