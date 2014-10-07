Gill to stand for FIFA vice-presidency role

Gill joined UEFA's executive committee in May last year and, on Tuesday, it was announced the former Manchester United chief executive was being put forward for the role at FIFA.

If elected, Gill will join FIFA's executive committee and replace Jim Boyce of Northern Ireland in 2015.

"This is a decision I have been thinking about for some time," Gill said.

"Although I had initially wanted to focus on developing my relatively new role within UEFA, I believe there is an opportunity, if elected, to use the FIFA position to make a real difference while complementing that ongoing work.

"Having sounded out many people across the game including fellow board members at Manchester United, the FA and UEFA, I would hope to make a positive contribution and use my candidacy to drive a debate for continued reform."