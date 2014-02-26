Giovinco eyes double glory with Juventus

The Italy international has not been a regular starter at the Juventus Stadium this season due to the form of regular strike partnership Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has started just three times in Serie A this term, making a further eight appearances from the substitutes bench.

However, Giovinco is focused on helping Juve win both a third straight league title and Europe's secondary trophy.

"Right now, my only thought is to finish the season in the best way possible," he told Tuttosport.

"We want to win the Scudetto and the Europa League by the end of the season."

Giovinco faced criticism from the stands at the Juventus Stadium at times this season, and was apparently jeered by supporters when he came off in the recent 3-1 victory over Chievo.

But he insists that is part and parcel of football and is always striving to improve his level of performance.

Giovinco added: "(The) whistling is ugly, but is part of the game. I am calm, because I always try to do better: sometimes I succeed, sometimes not."