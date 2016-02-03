Giroud: Arsenal need to be more efficient

Olivier Giroud says he and his Arsenal team-mates need to sharpen up in front of goal to get their Premier League title tilt back on track.

Arsene Wenger's men played out a 0-0 draw at home against Southampton on Tuesday, which coupled with a win for Leicester City has seen Arsenal fall five points behind the league leaders.

Arsenal had 17 shots, with 11 of those on target, but failed to find the back of the net for the third-straight league game.

"It’s a long way to go and we just need momentum," Giroud told Arsenal Player. "Hopefully we can start that against Bournemouth and then after we have a big February and March until the international break.

"We’re going to see how it’s going to be but we need to keep our heads up and keep working on what we are doing well.

"Hopefully we are going to have better nights to come, because tonight we were a bit unlucky and a bit sad to draw.

He added: "We had so many chances to score and we didn’t do it. We missed chances here and it could have been maybe 4-1 or 5-2 but their keeper did well and it is hard.

"You have to keep the faith and keep believing that you will maybe score. That is what we tried to do but he [Fraser Forster] had a very good day. He was always in the right position and did very well and it is frustrating.

"Now we are five points from Leicester City so it is going to be a hard time in the few weeks to go and we need to get as many points as we can.

"It’s not over - we need to stay positive and be more efficient in the next games to come."