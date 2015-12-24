Giroud: Career path made me tough

Olivier Giroud believes spending time playing in the lower divisions in France helped mould him into a tougher player.

The Arsenal striker featured in the second and third tiers in his native country for Grenoble, Istres and Tours, finally moving into the top-flight with a transfer to Montpellier in 2010.

Giroud was the highest-scoring player in Ligue 1 with 21 goals as the Herault club claimed the domestic title in 2011-12.

The 29-year-old thinks having to work his way up to the top level of European football, rather than graduating from France's famed Clairefontaine academy like many of his international team-mates, has made him more resilient.

"I definitely feel tougher because the beginning of my career was different to than if I played for Marseille, PSG or Lyon," Giroud told Arsenal's official website.

"When you have to face difficulties it always helps you in the future when you have to be strong and have to face your responsibilities.

"It definitely helped me in my career and that's why I can say that I am tougher today."

However, Giroud, who has scored six goals in his last four outings in all competitions, says he will continue to fight to develop his game.

"I don't want to stop here and I always want more because when all this stops I don't want to regret anything. I really want to give everything to my limit," he continued.

"I have an expression in French. It means the road of success is never finished. You always have to prove to yourself and others that you are competitive and can give your best.

"It's a sport and you have to give everything. We live from our passion because we are really lucky, but it's even more enjoyable for me because I had a different path to all of those players."