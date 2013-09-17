Giroud doubtful for Arsenal trip to Marseille

The Frenchman has banged in five goals in six appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season and would be a big loss in attack, as he struggles with a knee injury, as options are limited to replace Giroud up front.

Theo Walcott is the most likely option to fill the possible void with Lukas Podolski injured and young forward Yaya Sanogo too inexperienced to throw into the fray.

Manager Arsene Wenger confirmed Walcott could be an option if Giroud is not passed fit and also has some concerns over the health of £42million signing Mesut Ozil.

"We have a few problems, some with Ozil but the main one is Giroud, who has a knee problem," Wenger said.

"He will have a test tomorrow and hopefully he will be fit but it will only be decided tomorrow.

"Ozil was ill and has some tight muscles after Saturday but I think he will be okay and we are optimistic."

Arsenal were dogged by patchy away form for the first half of last season and, ahead of the clash at Stade Velodrome, Wenger argued the change in fortune, which has seen his side win their last nine games on the road, occurred during the 2-0 triumph at Bayern Munich in March.

"What happened that night is that we were in a position where we were expected to be hammered and everyone predicted a six or seven-nil," Wenger said.

"We had nothing to lose, we decided to go for it and realised after the game we were very close to knocking them out.

"Overall, I believe even last season we had a decent away record and from that moment you think, 'if we can go to Munich and win, why not anywhere else?'"