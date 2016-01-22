Giroud urges Arsenal team-mates to maintain focus

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has urged his team-mates to remain focused on the present and not think about lifting the Premier League title in May.

The North Londoners are level atop the standings alongside surprise package Leicester City on 44 points after 22 games, and are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run following their Boxing Day defeat away at Southampton.

Giroud has struck 12 league goals this term to help spearhead Arsene Wenger's side into contention for their first league triumph in over a decade, but the Frenchman is remaining level-headed despite the club's strong footing.

"I just take the games step by step, game by game, like the team," the striker told Arsenal's official website.

"We needed to bounce back after the Southampton defeat and now we are on a really good run.

"It’s a bit of a shame that we conceded a draw at the end of the Liverpool game, but it was a fantastic game for the spectators and it was one of the best games I’ve played in for Arsenal.

"The race is very tight because Leicester City and Manchester City will be fighting as well.

"We have a bit of an advantage over Manchester United and Tottenham at the moment but they could come back if you lose two games, you never know.

"It’s not original but it’s true that you always have to question yourself. I used to say that football is an everlasting new beginning and that’s like life too.

"Every week you have to push yourself out of your comfort zone to give your maximum so that you can win every possible game."

Up next for Arsenal is a home clash against defending champions Chelsea on Sunday.