Given unsure on Man City future

The Republic of Ireland international arrived at Eastlands from Newcastle United in January 2009 but was only first-choice keeper for one full season before Joe Hart’s return from a successful loan stint at Birmingham saw the England international installed as No.1.

With only four appearances to his name last season, the 35-year-old shot stopper - strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months - admits that although leaving City would be hard, the buzz of playing regular football is something he still enjoys and he may have to move on in order to experience it again.

"I don't know, it's too early to say yes or no either way,” Given told Sky Sports.

"It's a big club that's going places, with fantastic owners, so you don't want to jump ship if you don't have to."

"But at the same time, I miss the buzz of playing football and I just want to get playing football again," he continued.

"We'll see what the club's thoughts on it are as well, it's not just myself. I'll see what they want me to do and what's best for both parties."

Given has also been linked with Scottish side Celtic and despite admitting they are a ‘fantastic’ club, he refused to comment on any rumours linking him with a move to the Scottish cup champions.

"I said last week when I was away with Ireland that it's a fantastic club, with great history and great supporters,” he added.

"But it's purely speculation at the minute, I don't really know about it. [Celtic coach] Alan Thompson's on the same course as me at the moment so he's been giving me a bit of ear-ache. It's too early to say but it is a fantastic club."

By Matt Maltby