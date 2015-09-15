Gladbach must run until they 'throw up' - Xhaka

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his team-mates they must run themselves into the ground to beat Sevilla.

Sevilla will host Gladbach in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the two clubs set for a rematch after their round-of-32 clash in the Europa League last term, which was won by the La Liga outfit.

Unai Emery's Sevilla triumphed 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-2 second-leg win in Germany, with Xhaka earning a red card at Borussia Park, and the Switzerland international reckons his team will have to run until they "throw up" to overcome the Spaniards this time.

"We've got to run so hard that we throw up after the game - that would give our fans something to smile about," Xhaka told Bild.

"We need to win and we need to win now."

Xhaka will miss Tuesday's match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan due to his send off last term.

Gladbach enter the fixture after four straight defeats in the Bundesliga, while reigning Europa League champions Sevilla are in only slightly better form - two draws and a loss in three La Liga matches.

Hamburg were the latest to knock off Gladbach - crushing Lucien Favre's men 3-0 on Friday - and Xhaka and Co. have made a commitment to each other in the hope of ending their losing streak.

"We held a meeting and said that we have got to start helping each other out on the pitch because games are decided by teams playing as one," the midfielder said.