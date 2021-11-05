Glenn Middleton enjoying his football at St Johnstone

Glenn Middleton insists he could not have picked a better club than St Johnstone to get his career back on track.

The Rangers winger has effectively been on loan with the Perth side since January and has featured regularly, either as a starter or a substitute.

The 21-year-old is grateful to Callum Davidson and everyone else at Saints for giving him a platform to thrive after unfulfilling loans with Hibernian and Bradford two seasons ago slowed his progress.

He said: “Coming to St Johnstone has been amazing for me. I couldn’t really have asked for much more from the team, the manager and the staff.

“I’m very grateful for the way they’ve been with me and hopefully it just continues the way it’s going.

“Getting more game time has been massive for me but the other side of it is the way the manager looks after me. He’s been brilliant.

“He’s really looking after me in terms of how he explains things to me, especially my own game understanding of where to be on the pitch. He’s really helped me with that and it’s come on a lot. That means a lot to me.

“Everybody’s your mate when you come here, everyone gets on well with each other. It’s just a nice place to come to work and it all comes together when you get to the game at the weekend.

“It’s all the way from the chairman right down through the club. When he’s around, he’s always laughing and joking with you. To have that vibe around the club is brilliant and it makes it a lot easier on a daily basis.”

Saints had a tough start to the season but now look like they have turned a corner.

A win at home to St Mirren this weekend – on the back of their hard-fought victory at Dundee United last Saturday – could lift them into the top six.

On their recent form, Middleton said: “It’s been really good. I think it was always coming. I don’t think there were ever too many worries from within the team.

“It was just a couple of things maybe that weren’t going in our favour before but nothing’s surprising me about our recent form. I think it was just a matter of time before it fell into place.

“It’s all about momentum. We had a really good result last weekend so we want to keep that momentum going forward. It’ll be a tough game against St Mirren but hopefully we can keep things going.”