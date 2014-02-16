Glory coach Lowe remains upbeat despite loss

Neatly executed goals in each half from Ranko Despotovic and Terry Antonis had the Sky Blues sitting pretty despite their own poor form with had netted just one win from their previous nine outings.

Perth midfielder Rostyn Griffiths pulled a goal back to set up a tense finish, but the Glory lacked a genuine cutting edge in attack, and there was a sense that the home side would hang onto their lead and the three points.

So what was missing? "A bit of quality, a bit of end product,” said Lowe. "Just a little bit of bad luck and a little bit of poor finishing.

"I thought we did deserve something from the match.”

The Englishman was keen to point out his side had the better of territory, possession and corners against the league's most out-of-form side.

"If your unbiased person watching the game.... we played the game in their half. We dominated possession in their half, not across out back. We were probing, we were getting behind.

The result lifts Perth's top-six rivals Sydney FC four points clear, with eight matches remaining. The Glory face a challenging run-in with two matches against Western Sydney Wanderers and a trip to runaway leaders Brisbane Roar.

Lowe, however, remains confident of turning their modest run of results around, which two wins from eight starts since the high-profile exit of Alistair Edwards.

"We will just back to the training ground and work even harder," he said.

"It's not rocket science. You prepare as best as you can and you work even harder.

"We just need to keep doing what we are doing, except score some goals.

"The positives are that we are creating chances, we dominated the game. We just have to keep rolling on and keeping believing.

"Today was a poor result but a decent performance."